Primm Boulevard at Interstate 15 getting a facelift

The Nevada Department of Transportation is undertaking a $1.34 million, quarter-mile-long upgrade of Primm Boulevard at Interstate 15 in Primm, roughly 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

The stretch of roadway averages 16,000 vehicles daily, including heavy truck traffic. However, it has been 20 years since it was last paved.

The project, near the California border, calls for new roadbed and asphalt paving plus drainage enhancements and handicap accessible curb and ramp improvements. Additionally, roadway medians and striping will be realigned to better accommodate tractor-trailers. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor, with Horrocks Engineers as lead designer.

Construction will place enough blacktop to pave 270 driveways and move enough dirt to fill over 60 swimming pools. Work will begin in mid-September, with anticipated completion by year’s end. Flaggers will safely guide vehicles through the construction work zone, resulting in minor traffic delays.