Prepare for overnight lane reductions on Blue Diamond near Jones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Overnight lane reductions are coming to Blue Diamond Road near Jones Boulevard for ongoing road construction, Clark County said on Wednesday.

What to be aware of:

  • Eastbound and westbound lanes on Blue Diamond near Jones are reduced to a single lane in each direction
  • Reductions are from at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday-Friday, and again on Sunday night.
  • All lanes reopen at 6 a.m. daily. Four lanes will be open eastbound, three lanes open westbound.

Clark County said these reductions are necessary so crews can make intersection improvements such as traffic signal upgrades.

