Portion of Fort Apache Road to be closed for three months due to roadwork

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A portion of Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley is about to be closed for about three months.
Clark County officials said the closure is due to a $13.2 million construction project, which includes installing new box culverts and storm drains, new streetlights, signage, utility adjustments, and roadway widening and resurfacing.
This will affect Fort Apache Road from Raven Avenue, south of Pebble Road, to Blue Diamond Road, starting on Monday, March 18.
County officials said Fort Apache Road will be widened to two lanes in both directions.
They are also adding a bike lane on both sides of the road as well as a new traffic signal at Fort Apache and Ford Avenue.
A portion of Presley Glenn Avenue, east of Fort Apache Road, will also be widened and restriped.
Hours for most construction work are expected to be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. However, county officials are also reminding motorists that construction schedules and travel can change on short notice.
