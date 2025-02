LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Charleston Road is closed in both directions at Hinson Street as authorities work to clear the scene of a collision.

Las Vegas Metro police said the crash happened around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said a pedestrian was struck, causing a laceration to the leg.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities said to use alternate routes.