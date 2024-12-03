Police: Two people hit by car while fighting in the roadway in the west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were hit by a car Monday night while they were fighting in the road, according to police.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on S. Fort Apache Road south of W. Tropicana Avenue.

Police said two people were fighting on S. Fort Apache Road in the far left northbound lane, possibly related to a road rage incident.

A Toyota Camry was heading north on Fort Apache and hit the two pedestrians.

Arriving medical personnel took both pedestrians to UMC Trauma for advanced medical attention where they remain in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota Camry remained at the collision scene and did not display any signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.