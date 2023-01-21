Police search for suspect in hit-and-run that left one pedestrian dead in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run in the northeast Las Vegas valley early Saturday morning, police say.

At approximately 4:25 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a fatal-injury automobile collision involving a pedestrian on East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of the intersection with Mt. Hood Street.

According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements and surveillance video indicated that a silver sedan was eastbound on East Lake Mead Boulevard while a female pedestrian was attempting to cross East Lake Mead Boulevard from the north to the south.

A collision occurred when the front of the sedan collided with the pedestrian, though police say the sedan continued eastbound failing to stop at the collision scene.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and began life-saving measures on the pedestrian, who was eventually declared deceased at the collision scene, despite all life-saving measures.

Police are searching for the suspect's vehicle, which is described as a silver/light gray 4-door sedan with front end and windshield damage.

This collision marks the 7th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department’s jurisdiction for the year 2023. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation section.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app "P3". Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.