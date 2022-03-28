Police say two teenagers were 'intentionally' hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Police in Henderson say a driver "intentionally struck" two teenagers with a car on Monday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 1:25 a.m. in the area of Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard, according to the Henderson Police Department.

One of the teens was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The nearest school to the area is Basic Academy of International Studies, though police did not specify the ages of the victims nor say whether they were students.

Police called the incident a "battery with a deadly weapon." They did not immediately say whether any individuals had been charged or arrested for the assault.

"This is an ongoing investigation with no further details to provide," Henderson officials said.