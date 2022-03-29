Police arrest driver accused of 'intentionally' hitting two juveniles in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A woman has been arrested after police in Henderson say she "intentionally" hit two juveniles with her vehicle near a high school.

36-year old Fatima Mitchell was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and faces two counts of Attempted Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Police say two juveniles were 'intentionally' hit by car in Henderson

The crash happened on Monday afternoon near Basic Academy of International Studies, a high school in the area of Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard, which is not far from Lake Mead Parkway.

Police said at the time that one of the kids was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

It is not clear how old the juveniles hit are and police did not specify if they are students at the nearby school.

The crash remains under investigation.

