Police said pedestrian was in travel lanes near I-15, Charleston when struck by vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles early in the morning on Halloween.

Police said the crash happened at I-15 northbound, south of the Charleston Boulevard northbound off-ramp.

Preliminary information known to police indicates that a pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes in the area and then was struck by multiple vehicles.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office following notification to the next of kin," police said. "This is an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team."

The fatality marks the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol – Southern Command's 61st fatal crash, according to police, resulting in 74 fatalities for 2023.

On the day of the crash, police asked for witnesses with additional details regarding the crash. Anyone with information is invited to call (702) 486-4100.