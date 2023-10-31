Watch Now
Deadly crash shuts down northbound I-15 between Sahara and Charleston

Crash on I-15 at Sahara
Posted at 6:02 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 09:46:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A deadly crash has closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 15 approaching the Spaghetti Bowl on Tuesday morning.

According to the Nevada State Police incident page, the crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. on northbound I-15 near Sahara Avenue.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area as northbound traffic is diverted off at Sahara Avenue or find an alternate route.

Channel 13 will provide updates on this incident as they become available. For real-time traffic updates, visit ktnv.com/traffic.

