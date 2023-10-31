Deadly crash shuts down northbound I-15 between Sahara and Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A deadly crash has closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 15 approaching the Spaghetti Bowl on Tuesday morning.

According to the Nevada State Police incident page, the crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. on northbound I-15 near Sahara Avenue.

ROAD CLOSED on I-15 Northbound near W Sahara Ave. All Lanes Closed. 🚧 https://t.co/sKVhjrgAnb — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) October 31, 2023

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area as northbound traffic is diverted off at Sahara Avenue or find an alternate route.

Channel 13 will provide updates on this incident as they become available. For real-time traffic updates, visit ktnv.com/traffic.