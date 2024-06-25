Police: Person in custody after standoff on I-15 overpass at Desert Inn Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in police custody after a SWAT standoff that impacted traffic on the west Desert Inn Road overpass of Interstate 15 for several hours on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area at 1:23 a.m. on reports of a suicidal person on the overpass, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The person "refused to comply with officers," and SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

The heavy police response prompted officials to shut down both east and westbound lanes of the Desert Inn Road overpass from Valley View Boulevard to Paradise Road. Police officers also north and southbound lanes of West Highland Drive around the Desert Inn overpass.

As of this report, both roadways had reopened.