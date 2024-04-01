Police: Pedestrian fatally hit by car in southeast Las Vegas; driver arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in the southeast Las Vegas valley on Sunday night, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In an initial statement on the collision, police said the man was hit by a 2009 Nissan Versa on Pecos Road, south of the intersection with East Maule Avenue.

Based on evidence and witness statements, police believe the man was hit when he "crossed South Pecos Road outside of any marked or implied crosswalk."

Medical personnel arriving at the scene determined the pedestrian was beyond resuscitation.

The driver, identified by police as 28-year-old Omar Gallegos, remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment, police stated. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI-related charges.

Police noted the collision is the 46th fatal traffic collision Las Vegas police have investigated in 2024.