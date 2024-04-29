Police investigating late-night fatal wreck that partially closed Buffalo Dr.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials are investigating a fatal wreck that has roads closed early Monday morning.

Around 10:38 p.m. Sunday, two vehicles crashed on South Buffalo Drive near Peacock Avenue, just north of Charleston.

According to authorities, a black 2017 Honda Accord was heading south on Buffalo Drive, speeding, and was coming up on a sweeping right-hand turn. Meanwhile, ablack Hyundai Sonata was heading north on South Buffalo Drive. The Honda driver crossed the center media and entered the northbound lanes into the path of the approaching Hyundai. The front of the Honda hit the front of the Hyundai hard enough to push the Hyundai onto a roadside barrier.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department said both drivers were taken to a local hospital, where one driver was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda displayed signs of impairment and was booked in absentia for DUI resulting in a death and reckless driving resulting in a death.

As of Monday morning, Buffalo Drive is closed in both directions from Charleston to Alta Drive.