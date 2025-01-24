Police investigating crash in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police are investigating a crash on Boulder Highway and Magic Way on Thursday at around 2:47 p.m.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a four-door sedan.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the car have also been transported to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but the speed and impairment are unknown.

Traffic is expected to be shut down on Boulder Highway, so the public is encouraged to find alternate routes.