Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Police investigate reports of battery on Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road

Police lights KTNV
KTNV
FILE - Close-up view of emergency lights on top of a police car as it sits at the scene of a traffic crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Police lights KTNV
Posted at 6:22 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 09:50:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a report of a Battery with a Deadly Weapon at Craig Road and North Las Vegas Blvd. Officers arriving on the scene located a female victim with an injury to her head, who refused medical treatment.

Detectives say that the suspects are currently outstanding.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Craig Road to 4337 S Las Vegas Blvd as evidence is gathered. Police say these closures should last approximately 30 minutes to an hour.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH