Police: Impairment suspected in fatal hit-and-run where driver hit woman on sidewalk

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is still at large after running off the road and hitting a woman in North Las Vegas on Monday night.

Police are looking for the driver of a white box-style work truck that drove onto the sidewalk near Owens Avenue and Civic Center Drive. The hit-and-run collision was reported at approximately 9:13 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department wrote in a preliminary statement about the investigation.

The truck hit and killed an adult woman who was walking on the sidewalk north of Owens Avenue. Police say she was pronounced dead near where she was hit.

After that collision, another hit-and-run involving the same truck was reported on Tonopah Avenue and Arthur Street, about half a mile from where the woman was killed.

Google Earth This map shows the relative distance between both hit-and-run collisions believed to involved the same driver on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

"Traffic investigators believe impairment to be a factor in this hit-and-run collision," North Las Vegas Police wrote.

As of this report, the driver had not been identified or apprehended. According to police, "witnesses described the driver of the white box style work truck as a Hispanic male adult."

Anyone with information about this collision or the vehicle involved is asked to contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.