Police: Driver who 'failed to stop' for red light dies after collision in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman died Tuesday morning from injuries sustained in a car crash in North Las Vegas, the city's police department announced in a news release.

Police say the crash was reported at 11:36 p.m. at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Losee Road.

Investigators believe the driver of a black Honda Accord "failed to stop" for a red light at the intersection. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound through the intersection on a green light, and was struck by the Honda.

The force of the collision "caused the Honda to leave the roadway and hit a palm tree," according to police.

The driver of the Honda, described by police as a female in her early 20s, had "serious, life-threatening" injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center.

Police say they were informed early Tuesday morning that the driver had died from her injuries.

The driver and passengers of the Nissan Sentra were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police noted.

North Las Vegas police say their investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone with information is advised to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.