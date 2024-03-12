Police: Driver turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run at Sahara, Valley View

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday morning in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.

Police say 29-year-old Angel Pascua was booked into jail after he returned to the scene of an earlier collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

An investigation into the collision began at 1:13 a.m. at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

According to an initial report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a pedestrian was crossing Sahara "outside a marked or implied crosswalk" when he was hit by a 2015 Nissan 370Z.

Medical first responders arriving at the scene determined the pedestrian was beyond resuscitation and pronounced him dead.

After the collision, the driver of the Nissan "fled the scene without providing any identifying information," police stated.

"A few hours after the collision, Angelo Pascua returned to the scene and identified himself as the driver of the Nissan," investigators wrote. "He directed officers to the vehicle's location."

The pedestrian, a 34-year-old male, had not been publicly identified as of this report. His death marked the 38th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.