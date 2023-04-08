Police: Driver hit 5 vehicles on Decatur, hospitalized with 'life-threatening' injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is hospitalized Friday night after crashing into five vehicles on Decatur Boulevard, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say the car was traveling southbound on Decatur when it "veered" from the far left lane and hit five vehicles.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Additional drivers suffered minor injuries," police said.

The area near Decatur and Evergreen Avenue (north of Charleston Boulevard) was shut down while detectives investigate the collision.