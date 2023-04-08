73-year-old driver in critical condition after six-car crash in central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 73-year-old woman is in critical condition after crashing into multiple cars in the central Las Vegas valley on Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The collision happened at 4:32 p.m. on Decatur Boulevard south of Charleston Boulevard, near West Dover Place, according to a press release from LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.

Police say the woman was traveling north on Decatur Boulevard in a 1991 Chevrolet 1500 at the time of the crash. As she approached an intersection with multiple vehicles stopped at a red light, she "failed to stop and collided with five stopped vehicles before coming to rest," investigators stated.

The woman was the only driver hospitalized as a result of the crash. She was transported to University Medical Center's trauma unit in critical condition, police said. The other drivers and passengers involved remained on scene and did not need hospital care, according to police.

Police say this crash remains under investigation by the Collision Investigation Section.