Police: Driver flees after fatally hitting woman on mobility scooter in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver failed to stop after fatally hitting a 58-year-old woman in North Las Vegas on Friday night, the city's police department announced in a news release.

Police are looking for the driver of a yellow Chevrolet Camaro that was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard near North Webster Street, police said.

Officers responded to the area at approximately 8:45 p.m. and found the 58-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to University Medical Center, where staff pronounced her deceased.

NLVPD's Major Collision Investigation Unit was called in to investigate the collision.

According to police, the woman was riding on a mobility scooter outside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a newer model yellow Chevrolet Camaro. "That vehicle then failed to stop or remain at the scene," police stated.

The woman was not publicly identified by authorities as of Saturday afternoon.

Police asked anyone with information about the collision to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.



