Police: Driver flees after crash with injuries near Alta, Fox Hill Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a crash with injuries in west Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon. They say one of the drivers fled the scene.

It happened at the intersection of Alta Drive and Fox Hill Drive, where a motorcycle and a vehicle collided, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The motorcycle rider was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center. Police did not immediately specify the severity of their injuries.

The search is on for the other driver involved in the crash. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area where the crash happened.