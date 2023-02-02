Police: Driver fleeing police in stolen car crashes into taxis near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver fleeing police crashed into several taxis near the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road.

Police say officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle when the driver "attempted to flee and collided with some taxis and came to a stop."

A suspect was taken into custody, police noted.

The incident is ongoing and impacting traffic on westbound Tropicana Avenue. As of 5:22 p.m., two right lanes were blocked, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.