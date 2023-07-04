Police: Driver fleeing hit-and-run dies after crashing into cement barrier in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver fleeing a hit-and-run crash died after hitting a cement barrier in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release.

The crash occurred at 7:01 p.m. on Jones Boulevard, north of Jalisco Avenue, police stated.

Investigators with LVMPD determined the driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Jones "at a high rate of speed, attempting to flee the scene of a separate hit-and-run collision," according to police.

In that part of the valley, satellite images show Jones Boulevard terminates west of Jalisco Avenue, with undeveloped desert beyond the end of the road.

Police say the driver "failed to obey" a traffic sign advising drivers that Jones Boulevard was closed and crashed into concrete barriers.

The Toyota caught on fire, and emergency responders determined the driver was "beyond medical resuscitation." The driver was pronounced dead at the collision scene.

Las Vegas Police noted this collision marks the 67th traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction this year.

The driver of the Toyota had not been publicly identified as of this report.