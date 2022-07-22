Watch Now
Police: Driver arrested going 70 mph over the speed limit in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department
Police in North Las Vegas arrested a driver who they say was caught going 106 mph in a 35 mph zone on July 15, 2022.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 11:38:05-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are reminding drivers to slow down after one driver was caught going 70 mph over the speed limit.

The driver was arrested on July 15 after officers caught them traveling 106 mph in an area where the speed limit is 35 mph, officials said.

Moments earlier, police say the same driver was stopped and cited for traveling at 73 mph in the 35 mph zone.

"Great job to NLVPD Traffic officers for making our streets safer," officials said.

Speeding is a recurring issue on Las Vegas roads, and valley police agencies have joined forces in recent weeks to crack down on it.

Investigators have determined speeding to be a factor in multiple recent fatal collisions, including one just this week in the northwest part of the valley.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

