Police believe speeding, impairment played factor in deadly Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Nv. — Speeding and impairment are believed to be tied to a deadly crash in Henderson this past Sunday.
The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred around 12:30 a.m. at Horizon Ridge Parkway and Shaded Canyon Drive.
Witnesses say the driver of a Honda Prelude was traveling slowly before speeding up and striking a light pole.
Paramedics had to extricate the driver, who sustained life threatening injuries. A female passenger did not survive.
Their names have not yet been released. No word yet on potential charges being filed.