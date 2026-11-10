Police believe speeding, impairment played factor in deadly Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Nv. — Speeding and impairment are believed to be tied to a deadly crash in Henderson this past Sunday.

The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred around 12:30 a.m. at Horizon Ridge Parkway and Shaded Canyon Drive.

Witnesses say the driver of a Honda Prelude was traveling slowly before speeding up and striking a light pole.

Paramedics had to extricate the driver, who sustained life threatening injuries. A female passenger did not survive.

Their names have not yet been released. No word yet on potential charges being filed.