Police activity on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, lanes closed following shooting

Three people injured, one in custody
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 21:49:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All northbound and southbound lanes are closed on Las Vegas Blvd and Sahara Ave following a shooting that left three people injured according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred on the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Sahara. Per Metro Police, one suspect has been taken into custody.

RTC Southern Nevada is encouraging travelers to seek alternate routes as the investigation is ongoing.

More details will be added to this article as they become available.

