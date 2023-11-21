Police: Students uninjured in two separate school bus crashes in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An estimated 65 students were on board two Clark County School District buses involved in separate collisions on Monday afternoon.

North Las Vegas police say the first crash occurred at 3:34 p.m. in the area of Donna Street and Cold Harbor Drive. Forty-five students were on board a CCSD bus involved in a collision with a silver SUV.

Police say none of the students were injured, and the SUV driver "had complaints of minor injuries."

Just 10 minutes later, another crash occurred between a CCSD bus and a silver pickup truck.

That crash was reported at 3:44 p.m. on Civic Center Drive, just north of Lake Mead Boulevard.

Twenty students were on board that bus, none of whom were injured, according to police.

"It was a relatively minor collision, and has since been cleared," a North Las Vegas police spokesperson stated in an email to Channel 13.