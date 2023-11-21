Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Police: Students uninjured in two separate school bus crashes in North Las Vegas

Photos show children on floor of CCSD school bus
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cox, Katie
<p>Photos by KTNV</p>
Photos show children on floor of CCSD school bus
Posted at 4:24 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 20:06:19-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An estimated 65 students were on board two Clark County School District buses involved in separate collisions on Monday afternoon.

North Las Vegas police say the first crash occurred at 3:34 p.m. in the area of Donna Street and Cold Harbor Drive. Forty-five students were on board a CCSD bus involved in a collision with a silver SUV.

Police say none of the students were injured, and the SUV driver "had complaints of minor injuries."

Just 10 minutes later, another crash occurred between a CCSD bus and a silver pickup truck.

That crash was reported at 3:44 p.m. on Civic Center Drive, just north of Lake Mead Boulevard.

Twenty students were on board that bus, none of whom were injured, according to police.

"It was a relatively minor collision, and has since been cleared," a North Las Vegas police spokesperson stated in an email to Channel 13.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH