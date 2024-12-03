Police: 2 pedestrians hospitalized after vehicle collision in the west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians in the west valley.

RTC said the roadways at Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road are closed in all directions. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Preliminary details from Metro are still limited.

Authorities said the two pedestrians were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor.

Authorities are on the scene conducting their investigation.

This is a developing story.