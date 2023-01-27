Police: 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by juvenile driver in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured while crossing the street in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

According to an incident report, officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Avenue and North Ronald Lane (west of Lamb Boulevard) at 10:05 a.m.

The woman was "walking south attempting to cross East Stewart Avenue at the intersection" when she was hit by the juvenile driver of a 2004 Infinity G35, police stated.

She was transported to University Medical Center's trauma unit, where she remained in critical condition as of this report.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and didn't display any indicators of impairment.

The collision is under investigation.