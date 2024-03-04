Police: 18-year-old driver 'suspected of consuming marijuana' prior to fatal northwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old is suspected in a fatal DUI collision in the northwest valley on Sunday, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the driver is "suspected of consuming marijuana" prior to the collision on Lake Mead Boulevard and Sawyer Avenue, just east of Decatur Boulevard.

"That driver was driving recklessly, lost control of his vehicle, went head-on into another vehicle, killing its passenger," Sgt. Richard Rundell said in a video posted to the LVMPD Traffic Bureau's social media pages after the crash.

In a news release, police identified the 18-year-old as Angel Bello-Martinez.

The crash was reported at 9:08 p.m. Bello-Martinez was driving a 2013 Toyota Scion TC when he hit a 2023 Honda Civic, police stated, killing its passenger and injuring its driver.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman, is hospitalized in critical condition, according to police. The passenger, a 62-year-old woman, had not been publicly identified as of this report.

Bello-Martinez was taken to University Medical Center and was listed in critical condition as of this report. Police say he was booked into jail in absentia for DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

The circumstances of the crash also prompted Rundell to issue a warning to drivers.

"You are not allowed to consumer marijuana and drive. It is a DUI," Rundell said. "You are not allowed to consume marijuana if you are under 21 years old."

Standing in front of the two mangled cars at the crash scene, Rundell pleaded with drivers to "save a life, even if it's yours."

The collision marks the 35th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far in 2024.