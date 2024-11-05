Planned power outage to affect I-15 near Baker starting Thursday night

BAKER, Calif. (KTNV) — If you're planning a drive on Interstate 15 between California and Nevada, you should be aware of a planned power outage that will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The planned outage will cover 90 miles of I-15 near Baker starting on Thursday at 11 p.m. until Friday at 6 a.m.

The outage will affect the stretch of I-15 from Halloran Summit Road and Rasor Road, as well as a pocket north of Baker heading towards Death Valley.

Nevada Department of Transportation

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and Southern California Edison (SCE) said the planned outage is necessary for reliability upgrades.

What this means for drivers

NDOT said food establishments, gas stations, and electric vehicle charging ports in the affected zone will be unavailable during the outage.

Officials are advising drivers to plan ahead as amenities will be limited.

For more information on the SCE project, visit their website here. You can also sign up for alerts by clicking here.

For the latest information on Nevada highway conditions, visit their website here or call 511 before driving.