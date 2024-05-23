Watch Now
Planned outage will take out gas, EV charging, food services for 90-mile stretch of I-15 near Baker

Posted at 11:19 AM, May 23, 2024
(KTNV) — A warning was just issued for drivers who travel the Interstate 15 corridor between Nevada and California.

A planned power outage on Wednesday, May 29 is expected to disable essential services in Baker, Calif., including gas stations, electric vehicle charging, food services and more.

"Travelers are strongly urged to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the limited amenities during this time," the Nevada Department of Transportation wrote on Thursday.

The outage is expected to impact a 90-mile stretch along I-15 near Baker from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30. Travelers will be warned of the upcoming outage through overhead message sings on I-15, NDOT noted.

During the outage, Southern California Edison "will be conducting reliability upgrades" along that 90-mile stretch of I-15, according to NDOT.

You can sign up for alerts by navigating to sce.com/outage and clicking the "Get Alerts" icon in the top right. For any inquiries regarding the plan, you can also contact SCE via email at sceprojects.sce.com.

