Pickup truck driver turns himself in after crash in North Las Vegas

Posted at 1:16 PM, Jul 10, 2022
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police said that 25-year-old Marc Anthony Olivas, the driver of the pickup truck where he crashed and killed a bicyclist, turned himself in Sunday morning.

Olivas was charged with reckless driving, duty to stop at scene of accident, and driving without a valid license according to the City of North Las Vegas.

PREVIOUS: Bicyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

The crash happened Saturday around 2:30 a.m near North Pecos Road and Gowan Road.

Olivas ran into a light pole, struck the bicyclist, and eventually drove into a wall according to police. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

