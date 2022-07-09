Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Police: Bicyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

NLVPD2.jpg
North Las Vegas Police
NLVPD2.jpg
NLVPD.jpg
NLVPD3.jpg
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 11:46:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police say a bicyclist is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

Authorities say just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the crash near North Pecos Rd. and Gowan Rd.

A preliminary investigation shows pickup truck was driving recklessly while heading south on Pecos Rd, according to officers. At the same time, a man was riding his bike northbound on the sidewalk of Pecos.

Police say the pickup truck driver ran into a light pole, struck the bicyclist, and eventually drove into a wall.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and haven't released information on arrests or suspects.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner will release the identity and cause and manner of death after the bicyclist's family is contacted.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH