Police: Bicyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police say a bicyclist is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.

Authorities say just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the crash near North Pecos Rd. and Gowan Rd.

A preliminary investigation shows pickup truck was driving recklessly while heading south on Pecos Rd, according to officers. At the same time, a man was riding his bike northbound on the sidewalk of Pecos.

Police say the pickup truck driver ran into a light pole, struck the bicyclist, and eventually drove into a wall.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and haven't released information on arrests or suspects.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner will release the identity and cause and manner of death after the bicyclist's family is contacted.