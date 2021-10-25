Phase II of the Fort Apache widening project underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas residents on the Southwest side of town will soon be seeing some road improvements.

Phase II of the Fort Apache widening project began Monday, widening the residential road from one lane to two lanes from Huntington Cove to Warm Springs.

Commissioner Justin Jones broke ground on the project that will bring wider roads and bicycle lanes, making for a safer area for commuters and bicyclists.

“This has always been a dangerous section of road only, one lane in both directions, and no bike lanes, no shoulders, no nothing, so this project which sees traffic in the range of 17,000 vehicles per day, is going to go from one to two lanes, but most importantly it’s going to have those bike lanes so that people who use the roadways can be safe,“ said Commissioner Jones.

Construction cones are already lined up along much of Fort Apache North of Warm Springs, but soon those cones will be gone as Phase 1 wraps up.

“The first phase is finishing up and should be completed here in the next few weeks which we are very excited about. It’s been a headache for all of us in the southwest this is going to be a challenge for some people it’s really their only way to get north-south but we’re hopeful that by next summer the stretch will be opened up,” said Commissioner Jones.

Phase 2 is now underway and will affect traffic South of Warm Springs. The widening project is set to be complete by Summer of 2022.

