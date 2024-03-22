Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Walnut and Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 3 a.m. on N. Walnut at N. Las Vegas Blvd, in the northeast part of the valley.

Police said they believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

However, no further details have been released, as of noon.