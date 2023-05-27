Pedestrian walking outside of crosswalk hit by vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened Thursday night at 7:36 p.m. at the Pecos-McLead Interconnect south of South Mojave Road.

Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2014 Buick Enclave was traveling south when a pedestrian starting crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk.

Investigators said the Buick hit the pedestrian and "project him forward and onto the roadway."

Police said the man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and at last check, he was in critical condition.

They add the driver didn't show signs of impairment and the crash is still under investigation.