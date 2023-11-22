Pedestrian left with 'life-threatening injuries' after southeast Las Vegas valley collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized with "life-threatening injuries" after being struck by a vehicle in the southeast valley on Wednesday morning.

According to Metro, the collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and occurred around 7:51 a.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway

After officers arrived on scene, the pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene, and police say no impairment is suspected at this time.

Police ask the public to avoid the area due to road closures.