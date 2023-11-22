Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian left with 'life-threatening injuries' after southeast Las Vegas valley collision

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 12:31:00-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized with "life-threatening injuries" after being struck by a vehicle in the southeast valley on Wednesday morning.

According to Metro, the collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and occurred around 7:51 a.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway

After officers arrived on scene, the pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene, and police say no impairment is suspected at this time.

Police ask the public to avoid the area due to road closures.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH