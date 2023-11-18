Pedestrian killed while crossing road on South Boulder Highway, Russell Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 20-year-old man is dead after crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Saturday at 9:14 a.m.

Investigators said witnesses as well as evidence at the scene and surveillance video showed that a 2019 Buick Encore was going northbound on Russell Road.

When they approached the East Russell Road intersection, police said the 20-year-old was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk. The Buick hit the man, who was knocked to the ground. Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the Buick driver showed no signs of impairment and was cooperating with investigators.

No further details have been released, as of Saturday afternoon.