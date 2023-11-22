Pedestrian killed in southeast Las Vegas valley collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the southeast valley on Wednesday morning.

According to Metro, the collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and occurred around 7:51 a.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway. Investigators said evidence at the scene, witnesses, and surveillance footage showed a 2006 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Maryland Parkway and was passing vehicles that had stopped for traffic congestion near Tropicana Avenue.

A pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk around the stopped vehicles. That's when he was hit by the Toyota. The 67-year-old pedestrian was then projected into the roadway and was hit by a 2011 Dodge Charger.

After officers arrived on scene, the pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

The drivers remained on the scene, and police say no impairment is suspected at this time. The pedestrian's death marks the 139th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.