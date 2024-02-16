Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on S. Nellis Blvd, police looking for driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by two vehicles on Thursday night.

The incident happened on S. Nellis Boulevard north of E. Billman Avenue around 8:25 p.m.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, evidence at the scene and witnesses state a 53-year-old woman was crossing S. Nellis Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk.

That when an unknown gray/silver sedan was traveling south and hit the woman. She was thrown into another lane and was then hit by a 2015 Honda CRZ. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda driver remained at the scene while the silver sedan took off. Police have not located that vehicle or driver, as of 10:45 a.m.

"Drivers, I want to remind you. If you're involved in a collision, stop. Wait for police," Sgt. Rondell with Metro's Fatal Detail said. "The driver involved in this one could have faced no charges and got a report and gone home. Instead, they're facing felony charges."

They added pedestrians should use crosswalks and make sure the road is clear before crossing the street.

"We lost another member of our community, one of our neighbors, because she decided not to do that," Rondell said.

The pedestrian's death marks the 26t traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.