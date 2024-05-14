Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle near Losee Road, Lone Mountain Road

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Tuesday, May 7.

According to investigators, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. near Losee Road and E. La Madre Way, which is near Lone Mountain Road.

Police said a man in his 60s was standing in the road for unknown reasons, outside of a marked crosswalk, when an unknown vehicle that was traveling northbound hit him.

The vehicle then took off and drove away from the scene. As of 4:45 p.m., investigators haven't released a description of the vehicle.

The man was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. North Las Vegas police were notified that the man passed away on Tuesday, May 14.

His identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have seen the man prior to the crash to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestopperesofnv.com.