Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by driver east of Strip, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a pedestrian was struck east of the Strip Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened at Harmon and Koval around 6:49 p.m.

The pedestrian is a male, according to police, who was crossing Harmon and was struck by a Ford Mustang driver.

There are roads closed. Police said Harmon from Koval to Paradise is shut down due to "a debris field."

"Access to grand vacations is open off Koval," police said.

