HENDERSON (KTNV) — A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Henderson on Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near Whitney Ranch Drive and West Galleria Drive.

Speed and impairment are unknown factors.

No further details have been released, as of 8:30 p.m.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.