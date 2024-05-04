Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Friday night crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 59-year-old Las Vegas man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 8:43 p.m. on East Cheyenne Avenue, east of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

WATCH: Video from the scene

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Cheyenne, Las Vegas Boulevard

Investigators stated evidence at the scene indicated a pedestrian was crossing Cheyenne Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk.

A 2009 BWM 325i was traveling down Cheyenne Avenue when the pedestrian crossed into the vehicle's path. The vehicle hit the man, projecting him into the road.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified as of Saturday morning, was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The BMW driver remained on the scene, cooperated with the investigation, and did not display any signs of impairment.

The pedestrian's death marks the 59th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.