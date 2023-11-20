Pedestrian hit by two vehicles in Spring Valley intersection dies from injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 71-year-old man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles in a Spring Valley Intersection Sunday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident was reported at approximately 8 p.m. at the intersection of Flamingo and Lindell roads.

According to police, "a male pedestrian was crossing southbound in the marked crosswalk against a pedestrian signal."

When he entered the eastbound lanes of Flamingo Road, police say he was hit by a 2015 Lexus IS250.

The driver of the Lexus stopped and was rear-ended by a 2023 Hyundai Genesis GV70. The impact redirected the Genesis to the right, "causing him to run the pedestrian over," according to police.

Police say the pedestrian "sustained mortal injuries" and was pronounced dead at the crash scene. No drivers or passengers were injured.

Metro officials noted investigators don't suspect impairment contributed to the crash, which marks the 136th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.

Police added that the collision is still under investigation by the department's Collision Investigation Section.