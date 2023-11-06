Pedestrian hit by multiple vehicles on I-15, Charleston, police looking for witnesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are asking for the public's help after a pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles and killed on Halloween.

According to investigators, the crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on I-15 northbound, south of Charleston Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation states a pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes and was hit by multiple vehicles. For unknown reasons, no vehicles remained at the scene.

Nevada State Police said a 2007-2011 Toyota Camry may be involved and would have damage to its front right side. They also believe a 2017-2020 Honda CR-V may be involved, with minor damage to its front and undercarriage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nevada State Police at *647 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 and reference case #231002339.