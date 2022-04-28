Pedestrian hit by car after falling into traffic on Charleston Blvd., police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed after apparently falling into traffic on Charleston Boulevard early Thursday morning in downtown Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

First responders were called to the scene just west of 10th Street at approximately 6:47 a.m.

"Evidence at the scene and surveillance video showed a pedestrian fall into the road from the north sidewalk of East Charleston," LVMPD officials said.

A 2013 BMW 750 was traveling westbound on Charleston in the far right lane when "the pedestrian fell directly into the path of the approaching vehicle," according to police.

Emergency medical technicians determined the pedestrian "was beyond resuscitation" and he was declared dead at the scene.

As of this report, he had not been publicly identified.

The collision is still under investigation. LVMPD says this is the 49th traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction so far in 2022.