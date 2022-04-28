Pedestrian fatally hit by car in downtown Las Vegas; Charleston shut down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Gass Avenue on Thursday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Responding emergency medical personnel declared the pedestrian dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

Drivers can expect significant traffic impacts on Charleston Boulevard while detectives investigate. The road is shut down from 8th Street to Maryland Parkway, police said.

Restrictions are expected to stay in place "until the accident is cleared," LVMPD officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.